Man Utd to face Tranmere Rovers as Watford suffer FA Cup upset

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Manchester United will face Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday after the League One side defeated Watford 2-1. With their initial replay called off due to a waterlogged pitch, Tranmere – who came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Vicarage Road – and Watford met at Prenton Park on […]

The post Man Utd to face Tranmere Rovers as Watford suffer FA Cup upset appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Watford win can 'move Tranmere forward' [Video]Watford win can 'move Tranmere forward'

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon says his side's FA Cup win over Watford and upcoming fourth-round tie with Manchester United can help the League One club 'move forward.'

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FA Cup: Tranmere edge closer to a big upset as Mullin scores in extra time against Watford

Paul Mullin's extra-time header puts Tranmere Rovers on the brink of a stunning win over Watford in their FA Cup third round replay - Rovers will now entertain...
BBC Sport

Tranmere Rovers v Manchester United: Fans queue late into night for FA Cup tickets

Tranmere fans queue late into the night to get tickets for Rovers' FA Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester United.
BBC News

