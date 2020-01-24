Global  

Australian Open: I need to get better, says Rafael Nadal

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Australian Open: I need to get better, says Rafael Nadal*Melbourne:* Top seed Rafael Nadal said that he needed to be more clinical after dogged fellow left-hander Federico Delbonis frustrated him at the Australian Open on Thursday. The Spanish World No. 1 created 20 break opportunities but was constantly denied by the Argentine before he wrapped up a 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 win on Rod Laver...
News video: Nadal surprised to still be on top of the game

Nadal surprised to still be on top of the game 01:12

 World number one says his passion for the game has enabled him to keep playing

