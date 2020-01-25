Global  

Juventus 1/1 to beat Napoli in Sunday’s Serie A matchup

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Competition: Serie A Market: Juventus win Odds: 1/1 @ Bet 365 Enjoying a free-scoring run of form, Serie A leaders Juventus will make the trip to the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday night. Starting with the hosts, while Napoli may have somehow managed to land a 1-0 win over Lazio in the Copa Italia in midweek, […]

The post Juventus 1/1 to beat Napoli in Sunday’s Serie A matchup appeared first on Soccer News.
