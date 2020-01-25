Novak Djokovic credits plant-based diet for his success Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*Melbourne:* Novak Djokovic trumpeted the benefits of his plant-based diet Friday in helping him thrash Yoshihito Nishioka and move into the Australian Open fourth round. The Serbian defending champion swept past the Japanese 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in just 85 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to reach a Grand Slam round of 16 for the 50th... 👓 View full article

