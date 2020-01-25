Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kapil Mishra faces 48-hour campaigning ban

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The Election Commission on Saturday imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP candidate from Delhi's Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra following his controversial tweets, poll panel officials said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Elections 2020: EC imposes 48-hour ban on Kapil Mishra's campaigning for 'Ind vs Pak' remark

On January 23, Mishra had tweeted, "India and Pakistan would fight on the streets of Delhi on February 8."
DNA Also reported by •Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWorldnews143

The World News Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Kapil Mishra faces 48-hour ban on campaigning starting 5 pm today for posting controv… https://t.co/qEmmuXGEIN 43 seconds ago

pradeepsantolia

Pradeep Kumar RT @DConquered: OMG ! 48 hrs Ban ! For spewing venom ..naah .. I was hoping to see him on an Elephant at the Parade tomorrow. https://t.c… 1 minute ago

VarthaBharatiEn

Vartha Bharati #BJP's #KapilMishra faces 48-hour campaigning ban following controversial tweets https://t.co/QZRC1kb9Du 4 minutes ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: BJP's Kapil Mishra faces 48-hour campaigning ban following controversial tweets https://t.co/Ejc1dMYepN via @TOIDelhi #… 16 minutes ago

purelyfast

Mega Meetei BJP's Kapil Mishra faces 48-hour campaigning ban following controversial tweets. https://t.co/W4GEj2UDRP 20 minutes ago

Abhijeet_18891

Abhijeet Singh The Tribune India: BJP's Kapil Mishra faces 48-hour campaigning ban following controversial tweets.… https://t.co/vnQ3vX7RYb 29 minutes ago

DibyajyotiP2015

Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: #VoteOnDelhi | The EC has imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP candidate #KapilMishra following his controversial tweets… 36 minutes ago

LakhiSan

Lakhi San BJP's Kapil Mishra faces 48-hour campaigning ban following controversial tweets https://t.co/tPJEC7DWVa via @timesofindia 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.