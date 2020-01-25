|
Hull City vs Chelsea live: Kick off time, team news, TV and stream details, latest score
|
|
Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Live coverage of Hull City vs Chelsea at the KCOM Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round clash, including kick-off time, confirmed team news, stream details and goal updates
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tottenham vs Norwich live: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, stream details and goal updatesLive coverage of Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash against Norwich City, including live goal updates, confirmed team news, stream details and more
Football.london
Leicester vs West Ham live: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, stream details and goal updatesLive coverage of West Ham's Premier League clash against Leicester City, including live goal updates, confirmed team news, stream details and more
Football.london
You Might Like
Tweets about this