Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Newcastle United 0-0 Oxford United: League One side earn FA Cup replay

BBC Sport Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
League One Oxford earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay at home to Newcastle after holding the Premier League side to a goalless draw.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FA Cup preview: Shrewsbury v Liverpool [Video]FA Cup preview: Shrewsbury v Liverpool

Liverpool are looking to continue their impressive run which has seen the Reds only lose two matches this season in all competitions. League One Shrewsbury are hoping to cause the upset of the round.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United [Video]League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

Guardiola stresses the tie is not over, while Solskjaer admits his side couldn't recover from the early setback and their heads dropped.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FA Cup: Newcastle United 0-0 Oxford United highlights

Watch highlights as League One side Oxford United take Premier League Newcastle to an FA Cup fourth-round replay with a battling performance at St James' Park.
BBC Sport

League One Oxford draw at Newcastle to earn FA Cup replay

League One Oxford earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay at home to Newcastle after holding the Premier League side to a goalless draw.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.