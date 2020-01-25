Global  

Jose Mourinho unhappy Christian Eriksen to Inter transfer remains unresolved

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho is unhappy Christian Eriksen’s future remains unresolved but does not blame Tottenham for the situation amid Inter’s continued pursuit of the playmaker. With six days to go until the end of the transfer window, Eriksen travelled with Tottenham but played no part in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Southampton on Saturday, which […]

The post Jose Mourinho unhappy Christian Eriksen to Inter transfer remains unresolved appeared first on Soccer News.
 Jose Mourinho addresses concerns over Inter Milan's continual pursuit of Christian Eriksen. He says Tottenham are not to blame for the situation that has lasted so long and that Eriksen has behaved in a professional manner while it's been going on. His comments came after his side drew with...

