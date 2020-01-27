Global  

NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
*Los Angeles:* Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California on Sunday. "It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas," the City of Calabasas confirmed on its official Twitter account,...
News video: FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016

FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016 03:50

 All-time great NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash, reports said Sunday (January 26). He was 41.

Chopper Crash [Video]Chopper Crash

Legendary NBA player kobe Bryant, his 13-year- old daughter and seven others were killed when a helicopter they were in crashed earlier today in Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant left lasting legacy in the 661 [Video]Kobe Bryant left lasting legacy in the 661

Kobe Bryant left lasting legacy in the 661

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies at 41 in a helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, one of NBA's greatest players, died Sunday in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, according a person with knowledge of situation.
