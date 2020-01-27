Global  

Liverpool fixtures: Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts sympathises with Jurgen Klopp over FA Cup replay

Independent Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Liverpool were not supposed to have a match between 2 February and 14 February but now have to host the replay on 4 February
News video: Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay

Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay 01:20

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stands by his decision to field a weakened team in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury. He says he needs to respect the pre-agreed mid-season break.

Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision [Video]Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision

Juergen Klopp defends his mid-season break decision that will see him and his first team miss the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

Pep backs Klopp on FA Cup stance [Video]Pep backs Klopp on FA Cup stance

Pep Guardiola has defended Jurgen Klopp over the Liverpool manager's decision to field academy players in next week's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

Jamie Carragher says Jurgen Klopp SHOULD take Liverpool team vs Shrewsbury but admits senior stars are allowed to rest

Jamie Carragher has supported Jurgen Klopp’s stance to rest his first-team stars in Liverpool’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury, but insisted the German...
"Arrogance", "Every right to be angry": The verdict on Klopp's declaration - opinion

The Verdict on Jurgen Klopp's F.A Cup decision following Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Shrewsbury.
