Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals finalize $2M, 1-year contract

Gerrit Cole and Yankees Agree to 9-Year, $324 Million Deal. Cole's contract surpasses the deal Stephen Strasburg signed with the Nationals on Monday. for the most total money and average annual salary..
Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal. Strasburg's seven-year deal is a new record for a pitcher. The deal surpasses David Price's seven-year, $217 million deal with the Boston..
KHOM - The Train Ryan Zimmerman And Washington Nationals Finalize $2M, One-Year Contract https://t.co/061e3xilWM https://t.co/zvc1THWjBf 6 days ago
