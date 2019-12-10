Global  

Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals finalize $2M, 1-year contract

FOX Sports Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals finalize $2M, 1-year contractRyan Zimmerman and the World Series champion Washington Nationals finalized a $2 million, one-year contract
