NHL Hall of Famer Ed Belfour arrested at Kentucky hotel Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ed Belfour was arrested Tuesday on public intoxication and criminal mischief charges at the Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa in Bowling Green.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Luke Johnson RT @971theticketxyt: Hall-Of-Famer Ed Belfour Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Fight Hotel Worker https://t.co/1HQLwdlaxe 6 minutes ago Classic Rock 98.1 Hockey Hall of Famer Ed Belfour was arrested this morning in Bowling Green, KY on mischief and intoxication charges… https://t.co/dkH7kvlWkJ 19 minutes ago TexasAmerica NHL Hall of Famer Ed Belfour arrested at Kentucky hotel https://t.co/un2YF7h1C2 via @usatoday 31 minutes ago Panthers view NHL Hall of Famer Ed Belfour arrested at Kentucky hotel - USA TODAY https://t.co/E21xLzMR1i 35 minutes ago 97.1 The Ticket Hall-Of-Famer Ed Belfour Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Fight Hotel Worker https://t.co/1HQLwdlaxe 42 minutes ago Courier Journal NHL Hall of Famer Ed Belfour arrested at Bowling Green hotel https://t.co/EtLZf9Pj3W 2 hours ago NextSportStar.com Hockey Hall of Famer Ed Belfour arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky on mischief, intoxication charges following inc… https://t.co/quCV2NEWXK 3 hours ago