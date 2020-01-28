Global  

NHL Hall of Famer Ed Belfour arrested at Kentucky hotel

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Ed Belfour was arrested Tuesday on public intoxication and criminal mischief charges at the Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa in Bowling Green.
