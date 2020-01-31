Global  

Willian Jose apologises to Real Sociedad after failing to force through ´dream´ Tottenham move

SoccerNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Willian Jose has apologised to Real Sociedad and the club’s fans after failing to force through a “dream” move to Tottenham. The 28-year-old striker emerged as a reported Spurs target this month as Jose Mourinho sought cover for the injured Harry Kane. Willian Jose has missed Sociedad’s past three matches amid the uncertainty over his […]

The post Willian Jose apologises to Real Sociedad after failing to force through ´dream´ Tottenham move appeared first on Soccer News.
 Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose, Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show although talks with Tottenham remain ongoing.

