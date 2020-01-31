Willian Jose apologises to Real Sociedad after failing to force through ´dream´ Tottenham move

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Willian Jose has apologised to Real Sociedad and the club’s fans after failing to force through a “dream” move to Tottenham. The 28-year-old striker emerged as a reported Spurs target this month as Jose Mourinho sought cover for the injured Harry Kane. Willian Jose has missed Sociedad’s past three matches amid the uncertainty over his […]



