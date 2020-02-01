Championship: Deja vu as Wigan stun Leeds, West Brom go top

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

West Brom returned to the top of the Championship with a 2-0 victory over Luton Town after Leeds slumped to another stunning home defeat against struggling Wigan Athletic. Leeds started their clash with third-bottom Wigan holding a two-point lead at the summit, but a Pablo Hernandez own goal was enough for Wigan to pull off a repeat […]



