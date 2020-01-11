Global  

La Liga: Benzema scores as Real win derby over Atletico

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
*Madrid:* Zinedine Zidane's double substitution at half-time transformed the Madrid derby on Saturday as Real Madrid edged past Atletico 1-0 to move six points clear at the top of La Liga. Karim Benzema scored the winner at the Santiago Bernabeu after Zidane's decisive intervention turned a contest that Atletico had dominated...
