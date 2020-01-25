Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin's coach dad Alex drove taxis?

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

*Melbourne:* It wasn't so long ago that Sofia Kenin's father was driving New York taxis and spoke English so poorly that he didn't even know where he was supposed to be going. These days Alex Kenin, despite starting with close to zero tennis knowledge, is coaching a Grand Slam champion. Russian-born Alex, an unassuming,... 👓 View full article

