Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin's coach dad Alex drove taxis?

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* It wasn't so long ago that Sofia Kenin's father was driving New York taxis and spoke English so poorly that he didn't even know where he was supposed to be going. These days Alex Kenin, despite starting with close to zero tennis knowledge, is coaching a Grand Slam champion. Russian-born Alex, an unassuming,...
News video: Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy

Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy 01:21

 First time grand slam champion Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy after beating Garbine Muguruza in the final on Saturday.

