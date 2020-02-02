Sport24.co.za | Australia triumph puts Djokovic back on top of ATP charts

Global  

News24 Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic's latest Australian Open heroics lifted him past Rafael Nadal to the world number one spot in the latest ATP rankings published on Monday.
Australian Open: Can Thiem topple 'king of Australia' Djokovic?*Melbourne:* "King" Novak Djokovic has won all seven Australian Open finals he has contested, he is on a 12-match winning streak and will become world number one...
