Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Wolves to deal Covington as part of big four-team trade

Wolves to deal Covington as part of big four-team trade

FOX Sports Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Wolves to deal Covington as part of big four-team tradeThe Minnesota Timberwolves are adding Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez and trading Robert Covington in a complicated four-team, 12-player trade
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Robert Covington traded to Rockets, Clint Capela to Hawks in massive 4-team deal

Robert Covington and Clint Capela are on the move as part of a massive four-team trade agreed to by the Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Nuggets.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.