Odion Ighalo happy to take pay cut to join Man Utd

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Odion Ighalo was happy to take a pay cut to help push through a deadline day move to Manchester United. Nigeria striker Ighalo joined United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season on Friday, returning to the Premier League where he spent a previous spell with Watford. Although United’s interest in […]

The post Odion Ighalo happy to take pay cut to join Man Utd appeared first on Soccer News.
