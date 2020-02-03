Global  

Scotland vs England team news: Eddie Jones makes five changes for Calcutta Cup clash

Thursday, 6 February 2020
Ben Youngs and Courtney Lawes among those dropped from the starting line-up as Jones makes radical changes for trip to Murrayfield
News video: Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23

Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23 00:52

 England head coach Eddie Jones asserts that England will not be rotating their squad in their upcoming Six Nations games and will always pick the best 23. Jones has made several changes to the starting line up following a humbling opening defeat to France.

Jones plays down Youngs benching [Video]Jones plays down Youngs benching

England head coach Eddie Jones says scrum-halves Willi Heinz and Ben Youngs have simply switched roles for Saturday's Scotland match.

Greenwood: Jones has earned time [Video]Greenwood: Jones has earned time

Will Greenwood believes Eddie Jones ‘absolutely’ deserves to see out the remaining two years of his contract as England head coach.

Scotland vs England team news: Gregor Townsend makes one change as he calls for 'repeat performance' to beat oldest rivals

Magnus Bradbury returns to the starting line-up for Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash after recovering from injury as Townsend calls for his side to learn to take...
Independent

Eddie Jones names England squad to prepare for Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland

Eddie Jones names England squad to prepare for Calcutta Cup clash with ScotlandEddie Jones fails to make any changes to his squad after a poor display in Paris
Blackmore Vale


