'Get me a tea’ - Trevor Francis on Nottingham Forest, Brian Clough & the million pound fee

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest Frank Lampard hailed Callum Hudson-Odoi for taking a “step forward” with his match-winning turn against Nottingham Forest. The 19-year-old endured a turbulent 2019 that included his England debut,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published on January 5, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Mark Crossley tells incredible story of Brian Clough terrifying Vinnie Jones and smashing former Wimbledon captain’s ghetto blaster Mark Crossley has told the incredible story of how Brian Clough destroyed Vinnie Jones’ ghetto blaster and scared the living daylights out of the former...

talkSPORT 2 days ago



Nottingham Forest v Leeds United: TV details, live stream, latest odds and more Nottingham Forest v Leeds United | Sabri Lamouchi's Forest take on Leeds United in a big clash at the top of the Championship table on Saturday evening at the...

Nottingham Post 1 week ago





Tweets about this