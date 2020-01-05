Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Get me a tea’ - Trevor Francis on Nottingham Forest, Brian Clough & the million pound fee

'Get me a tea’ - Trevor Francis on Nottingham Forest, Brian Clough & the million pound fee

Nottingham Post Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
'Get me a tea’ - Trevor Francis on Nottingham Forest, Brian Clough & the million pound feeNottingham Forest news | Trevor Francis discusses his move to Nottingham Forest and how Brian Clough dealt with the 'glitz' of the transfer fee paid for him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest [Video]Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest

Frank Lampard hailed Callum Hudson-Odoi for taking a “step forward” with his match-winning turn against Nottingham Forest. The 19-year-old endured a turbulent 2019 that included his England debut,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Crossley tells incredible story of Brian Clough terrifying Vinnie Jones and smashing former Wimbledon captain’s ghetto blaster

Mark Crossley has told the incredible story of how Brian Clough destroyed Vinnie Jones’ ghetto blaster and scared the living daylights out of the former...
talkSPORT

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United: TV details, live stream, latest odds and more

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United: TV details, live stream, latest odds and moreNottingham Forest v Leeds United | Sabri Lamouchi's Forest take on Leeds United in a big clash at the top of the Championship table on Saturday evening at the...
Nottingham Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.