Football Players Don’t Talk About Mental Health Enough – Troy Deeney (Video)

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Here’s Watford captain Troy Deeney, giving his thoughts on how things are changing when it comes to footballers sharing their feelings and paying attention to mental health issues. When discussing the lives of professional top-level football players today, many people only talk about the enormous amounts of money they earn. It’s sometimes far too easy […]

 The Duke of Cambridge joins in with a game of table football in Paddington, London. The duke attended the tournament to launch the Heads Up Weekends initiative, using football to start conversations on mental health.

