Threats and violent protests 'cannot be tolerated', says West Ham co-chairman David Gold
Thursday, 6 February 2020 (
9 hours ago)
Threats and violent fan protests against football executives "cannot be tolerated", says West Ham co-chairman David Gold.
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return
David Moyes has promised to give West Ham “no choice” but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager. Moyes was let go by co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on December 30, 2019
David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager
West Ham have appointed David Moyes as first-team manager on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club have announced.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on December 29, 2019
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this