Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Hiring of Leon Rose should help Knicks attract big names

Hiring of Leon Rose should help Knicks attract big names

Newsday Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Rose will reportedly be bringing William "World Wide Wes" Wesley with him to the Knicks. The two make quite a powerful, well-connected pair.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

As NBA trade deadline nears, some Knicks players hope they can stay together, if business allows

The Knicks have been linked to a number of the big names, but with a front office that has as little security as the players on the roster, the permission to...
Newsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

forevershinin

Knicks-Yankees -Jets- me7o-Blazers -NYR loyalty RT @meanbarb: Another savior is soon to be anointed at MSG. I will say this, hiring of Leon Rose should help Knicks cool again. That's a st… 3 hours ago

meanbarb

Barbara Barker Another savior is soon to be anointed at MSG. I will say this, hiring of Leon Rose should help Knicks cool again. T… https://t.co/Deqwv3h14R 3 hours ago

nyydom2

Dom RT @sny_knicks: While there might be concern about hiring a player-agent, Leon Rose's decades of experience should help him as the new team… 5 hours ago

forevershinin

Knicks-Yankees -Jets- me7o-Blazers -NYR loyalty RT @NewsdaySports: .@meanbarb: Hiring of Leon Rose should help #Knicks attract big names: https://t.co/5s6WyU6Ery 5 hours ago

NewsdaySports

Newsday Sports .@meanbarb: Hiring of Leon Rose should help #Knicks attract big names: https://t.co/5s6WyU6Ery 5 hours ago

LUCASBOIIIII

Anthony Lucas RT @iHateShaun: I’m not gonna react to the Leon Rose hiring because I don’t know enough about Leon Rose yet. You guys should try it. 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.