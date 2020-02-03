Liverpool FC chairman Tom Werner sends message to Reds fans

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tom Werner has told Liverpool FC fans to savour the club’s “dream” season as they close in on the Premier League title. Liverpool FC have made an incredible start to the new campaign under Jurgen Klopp and they are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Indeed, Liverpool FC have […]



