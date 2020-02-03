Global  

Liverpool FC chairman Tom Werner sends message to Reds fans

The Sport Review Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Tom Werner has told Liverpool FC fans to savour the club’s “dream” season as they close in on the Premier League title. Liverpool FC have made an incredible start to the new campaign under Jurgen Klopp and they are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Indeed, Liverpool FC have […]

The post Liverpool FC chairman Tom Werner sends message to Reds fans appeared first on The Sport Review.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool chairman: I'm pinching myself

Liverpool chairman: I'm pinching myself 02:11

 Liverpool chairman Tom Werner says he is pinching himself as the club move closer to a near-inevitable Premier League title win.

