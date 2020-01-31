Global  

Gareth Bale returns to Real Madrid starting line-up

Sunday, 9 February 2020
Gareth Bale was named in Real Madrid’s starting line-up for Sunday’s LaLiga meeting with Osasuna at El Sadar. Wales international Bale sat out Madrid’s past four games, having initially struggled with an ankle injury sustained in the Copa del Rey clash against Unionistas de Salamanca on January 22. However, he got the nod from Zinedine Zidane […]

The post Gareth Bale returns to Real Madrid starting line-up appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Is the world ready for Gareth Bale's esports team?

Is the world ready for Gareth Bale's esports team? 01:13

 Gareth Bale and 38 Entertainment are vying to take on the world of gaming and they plan to do it with 'Ellevens Esports'. Can you guess which game they're planning on conquering first?

