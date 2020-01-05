Global  

NHL player Jay Bouwmeester collapses during St. Louis Blues match due to ‘cardiac episode’

talkSPORT Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The NHL match between St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday was called off after defenceman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed due to a ‘cardiac episode’. The 36-year-old had just finished a shift on the ice at Anaheim’s Honda Center when he fell to the floor in the Blues’ bench area. Bouwmeester’s teammates called for medical […]
 Tuesday night's game in Anaheim between the Ducks and the St. Louis Blues has been postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench with 7:50 left in the first period.

