Warrington Wolves suspend centre Anthony Gelling pending a club investigation into his "conduct away from the club".

Anthony Gelling: Warrington Wolves suspend centre pending investigation after arrest Warrington suspend centre Anthony Gelling pending a club investigation into his "conduct away from the club".

Warrington Wolves centre Anthony Gelling has been stood down by the club after just two games of the season pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

