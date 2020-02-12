Global  

Anthony Gelling: Warrington Wolves suspend centre pending investigation

BBC Sport Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Warrington Wolves suspend centre Anthony Gelling pending a club investigation into his "conduct away from the club".
Anthony Gelling: Warrington Wolves suspend centre pending investigation after arrest

BBC News

Warrington Wolves release Anthony Gelling statement amid Cheshire police investigation

Warrington Wolves centre Anthony Gelling has been stood down by the club after just two games of the season pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The...
talkSPORT


