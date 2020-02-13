Nelson scores 22 to carry American over Loyola (Md.) 81-76

Global  

Thursday, 13 February 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson had 22 points as American narrowly defeated Loyola (Md.) 81-76 on Wednesday night. Connor Nelson had 13 points for American (13-11, 9-4 Patriot League). Jamir Harris added 12 points. Mark Gasperini had 11 points. Andrew Kostecka had 28 points for the Greyhounds (12-14, 4-9). KaVaughn Scott added 14 points and […]
