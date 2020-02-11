Global  

Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari shine on day one of India's practice game against New Zealand XI

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
*Hamilton:* Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari registered knocks of 92 and 101 respectively as India was bowled out for 263 on day one of the practice game against New Zealand XI on Friday. For the three-day warm-up game, the two teams mutually decided that the visitors would bat first.

Youngsters Prithvi Shaw, Mayank...
 "This was the first dead rubber for Virat Kohli after 17 series as ODI captain. One expected India would avoid the ignominy of 3-0 whitewash but they were humbled by the host on the same ground where they had registered the 5-0 win in T20 series.

NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant shine with bat as Team India's practice game against New Zealand XI ends in draw

India scored 252 runs in 48 overs.
DNA

Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill fall for duck before Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara rescue India in tour match against New Zealand XI

Shaw and Gill were dismissed for a duck while Agarwal managed to register just one run.
Zee News


