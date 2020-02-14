Global  

Dave Watson: Ex-England skipper may have same disease as Jeff Astle had

BBC Sport Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Ex-England captain Dave Watson has a neurodegenerative disease which his wife believes was most likely brought on by head injuries and repeated heading of the ball.
Sport24.co.za | Former England defender Watson has brain illness

Former England defensive stalwart Dave Watson is suffering from a degenerative brain disease probably brought on by repeatedly heading the ball.
News24 Also reported by •The Sentinel Stoke

Former England captain Dave Watson has neurodegenerative disease 'most likely' caused by heading

Wife Penny Watson has revealed the 65-cap England international has suffered from the condition for several years and believes it is the same Chronic Traumatic...
Independent Also reported by •The Sentinel Stoke

