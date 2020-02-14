Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Manchester City will take Champions League ban 'in their stride' - Michael Brown

Manchester City will take Champions League ban 'in their stride' - Michael Brown

BBC Sport Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Manchester City will take their Champions League ban "in their stride", says former City player Michael Brown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Man City ban 'very significant’ says Sports lawyer

Man City ban 'very significant’ says Sports lawyer 01:51

 Manchester City has been banned from the Champions League for two years for "serious breaches" of financial regulations by UEFA. Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA [Video]Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA

English Premier League soccer champion manchester City will appeal against its two-year ban from European Competition, for breaches in financial fair play rules and take its case to the court of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021 [Video]Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons. According to CNN, the football team was also given a $32.5 million fine by European football’s governing body. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What does the future look like for Manchester City after Champions League ban?

BBC football reporter Simon Stone joins Football Focus' Dan Walker, Alex Scott and Leon Osman to discuss Manchester City's response to their two-year ban from...
BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola faces key decision following Manchester City's Champions League ban

City's future is unclear, as is Pep Guardiola's
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.