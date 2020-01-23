Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Zion Williamson Isn't Yet An NBA All-Star, But All Eyes Are On Him

Zion Williamson Isn't Yet An NBA All-Star, But All Eyes Are On Him

NPR Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Zion Williamson is one of the top prospects in professional basketball. Going into NBA All-Star weekend, Mary Louise Kelly talks to Jeff Nowak of The Advocate about Williamson's promising career.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes

Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes 01:08

 Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes Williamson had 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Pelicans' 138-117 win over the Trail Blazers. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has been surprised by his performance through nine games. Zion Williamson, via...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Draws Spotlight Ahead Of Bulls Game [Video]Pelicans' Zion Williamson Draws Spotlight Ahead Of Bulls Game

Rookie phenom Zion Williamson is learning how to live life in the spotlight. CBS 2's Megan Mawicke reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:59Published

Antetokounmpo's advice to Zion is 'don't rush the process' [Video]Antetokounmpo's advice to Zion is "don't rush the process"

Giannis Antetokounmpo says his advice to new NBA superstar Zion Williamson is to not "rush the process".

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBA All-Stars Trae Young, Zion Williamson starstruck by former President Barack Obama

Zion Williamson and Trae Young talked with former President Barack Obama at NBA All-Star event, and both were stunned that he had watched them play.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TMZ.comESPNFOX Sports

Barack Obama Turned Up At The All-Star NBA Cares Event

Barack Obama sure knows how to surprise people! The 58-year-old former President showed up at at the All-Star NBA Cares event ahead of the game this weekend, ET...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.