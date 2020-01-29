Global  

Kobe Bryant a Finalist for Basketball Hall of Fame

NYTimes.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Bryant was expected to take the step toward the hall even before he died in a helicopter crash in January. Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Chris Bosh are also on the ballot.
Bryant named Basketball Hall of Fame finalist, three weeks after death

Three weeks after Kobe Bryant, one of the most dominant players in NBA history, was killed with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash, the global...
Reuters

Kobe Bryant among 8 finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (AP) — Kobe Bryant was one of eight finalists announced Friday as candidates for enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, a...
Seattle Times


