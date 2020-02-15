Wild general manger Guerin seeks consistency, playoffs after firing Boudreau Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Minnesota Wild first-year general manager Bill Guerin shared his thought process behind firing head coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday morning. Minnesota Wild first-year general manager Bill Guerin shared his thought process behind firing head coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday morning. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this