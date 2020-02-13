Global  

Carlos Correa defends Astros teammate Jose Altuve, says he never participated in the sign-stealing operation

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Carlos Correa defended his Houston Astros teammate Jose Altuve, who Correa said did not use the infamous trash can system in 2017.
News video: Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game'

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' 01:12

 Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' Crane and Houston players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman addressed the media on Thursday. Jim Crane, via statement Jim Crane, via statement Altuve and Bregman also spoke, but Crane reiterated that no players would be...

Astros Owner And Players Apologize For Cheating Scandal, Rangers Player Responds [Video]Astros Owner And Players Apologize For Cheating Scandal, Rangers Player Responds

Astros owner Jim Crane says he does not believe what they did impacted the game, a Rangers outfielder disagreed on social media. Katie Johnston reports.

Astros Owner And Players Apologize, Rangers Player Responds [Video]Astros Owner And Players Apologize, Rangers Player Responds

Astros owner Jim Crane says he does not believe what they did impacted the game, a Rangers outfielder disagreed on social media. Katie Johnston reports.

Carlos Correa denies that Carlos Beltran intimidated Astros in sign-stealing scandal: 'Straight-up (expletive)'

Carlos Beltran was the only player named in MLB's report into the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, but Carlos Correa denied that he had an outsized role.
USATODAY.com

Alex Bregman & Jose Altuve Finally Apologize For Astros' Cheating Scandal

Current Houston Astros players are FINALLY saying they're sorry for cheating in 2017 ... with Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve issuing apology statements Thursday....
TMZ.com

brunokrebs

Bruno Rodriguez RT @TheAthleticMLB: Astros shortstop Carlos Correa rips Cody Bellinger, passionately defends José Altuve and says the Astros deserve their… 13 seconds ago

JaredWondra

Jared Wondra Well said Carlos. https://t.co/uLQ155ZDMZ 2 minutes ago

jsuareza23

Janeth Suarez RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Carlos Correa speaks out, ripping Cody Bellinger, passionately defending José Altuve and saying the Astros deserve their… 4 minutes ago

spursgal21

Susan RT @AstrosFansUK: https://t.co/dzQf3wLAlx Wow, Correa butchered Cody Bellinger in this reply. I would like to see more Astros players st… 5 minutes ago

BIGROSS00

BIGROSS Correa responds to Bellinger, defends Astros' title - thanks for letting us know you only cheated for one year ...… https://t.co/zV3MLqVH8P 7 minutes ago

ylime620

Emily ⚾ RT @emmabaccellieri: Oh ................ my God?? https://t.co/BzufZpgD0d https://t.co/ZMCUIijCSX 9 minutes ago

