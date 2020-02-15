Global  

Israel Folau: Super League investigates fans’ rainbow flags claim during Australia international’s Catalans Dragons debut

talkSPORT Sunday, 16 February 2020
The Super League has launched an investigation after two spectators claimed they were told to remove rainbow flags during Israel Folau’s debut at Catalan Dragons. Controversial signing Folau is hoping to resurrect his career in Super League after being sacked by Rugby Australia last year for making homophobic comments on social media. @SuperLeague @TheRFL @CTRLFC […]
News video: Controversy as Folau scores on Catalans debut

Controversy as Folau scores on Catalans debut 03:24

 The Super League are investigating after two Castleford fans said they were told to remove rainbow flags during Israel Folau's debut for Catalans Dragons.

Folau scores on Dragons debut, coach impressed with his defence [Video]Folau scores on Dragons debut, coach impressed with his defence

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara impressed with Folau's defensive performance on his debut

Castleford fan asked not to wave rainbow flag [Video]Castleford fan asked not to wave rainbow flag

A Castleford Tigers supporter claims she was told not to wave a rainbow flag by security during Israel Folau's Super League debut for Catalans Dragons.

Israel Folau: Super League investigates fans' rainbow flags claim

The Super League investigates after two fans say they were told to remove rainbow flags during Israel Folau's Catalans Dragons debut.
Super League investigates claim fans told to remove rainbow flags during Folau debut

The Super League investigates after two fans say they were told to remove rainbow flags during Israel Folau's Catalans Dragons debut.
