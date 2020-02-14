Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp names his favourites to win Champions League

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp names his favourites to win Champions League

The Sport Review Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Juventus rather than Liverpool FC are his favourites to win the Champions League this season. The Reds are the reigning champions after Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid last term. Liverpool FC will return to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for the […]

The post Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp names his favourites to win Champions League appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp: Important to keep winter break

Klopp: Important to keep winter break 02:31

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is important to keep the winter break in the Premier League schedule so players can re-charge their batteries for the ‘most decisive period of the season’.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Simeone: I admire Klopp’s Liverpool [Video]Simeone: I admire Klopp’s Liverpool

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team share the same intensity and aggression he values in his own team.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published

Klopp: Juve aren’t favourites, PSG are! [Video]Klopp: Juve aren’t favourites, PSG are!

Jurgen Klopp has apologised for putting pressure on Maurizio Sarri by claiming his Juventus are Champions League favourites – and playfully says PSG are now the team to beat instead.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ‘no clue’ over Champions League chances

Jurgen Klopp holds the Champions League trophy after winning it against Tottenham with Liverpool last season and they are the team to beat this season
Daily Star

Klopp warns Norwich about Liverpool star transformed during winter break

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Norwich The post Klopp warns Norwich about Liverpool star transformed...
Team Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Owura4ever

Kweku Stevie Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp warns his players: “Playing against Atletico Madrid is one of the most difficult things… https://t.co/9K3h8Yh3rC 2 minutes ago

footballespana_

footballespana Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp warns his players: “Playing against Atletico Madrid is one of the most difficult things… https://t.co/6KrMmruZd9 7 minutes ago

NewsLiverpool

Liverpool News Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp names his new favourite to win the Champions League https://t.co/Pr8ZtKtS1A #lfc 8 minutes ago

JustinC93629119

Justin Cole RT @AnfieldWatch: Jurgen Klopp also says it is unlikely he will manage in Serie A because he doesn't speak enough Italian. “I love your co… 11 minutes ago

LFCDaytrippers

LFC Daytrippers Podcast RT @footyglobestore: Black T-shirt added! New #Liverpool design just added for the fans. It’s boss. We have the first 20 in stock! Jurge… 14 minutes ago

footyglobestore

footyglobe Black T-shirt added! New #Liverpool design just added for the fans. It’s boss. We have the first 20 in stock! Ju… https://t.co/2ZwsnhXxlE 30 minutes ago

fbbpp

SPORTS 4 ALL Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will want revenge after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactical coup https://t.co/PXm5zqOl49 https://t.co/v97wM3wbEu 43 minutes ago

Tipstersfixed

TIPSTERS FIXED RT @MailSport: 'To do my job, I will need to know the language and my Italian is not very good' Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears to rul… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.