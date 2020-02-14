Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United: Martial and Maguire earn victory as VAR denies Chelsea

Global  

Chelsea’s indifferent form at Stamford Bridge continued on Monday evening as they lost 2-0 to Manchester United. Anthony Martial gave the Red Devils the lead just before the break as he escaped from marker Andreas Christensen to score with a brilliant header. The Danish international was replaced at half-time through injury and his substitute Kurt […]

News video: Lampard questions 'confusing' VAR after Chelsea lose 2-0 to Manchester United

Lampard questions 'confusing' VAR after Chelsea lose 2-0 to Manchester United 00:43

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard rues "confusing" VAR after 2-0 loss to Manchester United. Lampard insisted Harry Maguire should have been sent off before he scored the second goal at Stamford Bridge. Maguire avoided punishment for kicking Michy Batshuayi in the groin area, before the United skipper...

