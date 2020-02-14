Global  

New Zealand's Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel may turn up against India

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020
*Wellington:* Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel is in line for a dream appearance against India after the left-arm spinner was named Monday in the Black Caps' 13-man squad for the two-Test series beginning on Friday. Patel's family moved to New Zealand when he was a child but the 31-year-old has always followed Indian cricket closely,...
News video: India vs New Zealand: 1st Test - Ground Report

India vs New Zealand: 1st Test - Ground Report 03:39

 India take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at Wellington's Basin Reserve from Friday and skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the match.

Ajaz Patel: Never thought I would play against India

*Wellington:* New Zealand's Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel is thrilled at the prospect of turning up against India in the two-Test series. The...
Mid-Day

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson not expecting to make India Test series

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson not expecting to make India Test seriesFast bowler Lockie Ferguson is not expecting to be picked in New Zealand’s Test squad on Monday for the series against India as he recovers from a calf injury...
WorldNews Also reported by •Zee NewsCNA

Ameet Khemani RT @mohanstatsman: The only Mumbai born player, among the 22 players, in this on going Wellington Test match is New Zealand's sole spinner,… 4 minutes ago

