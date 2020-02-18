Global  

Cricket-New Zealand's Taylor bats away retirement talk ahead of 100th test

Reuters India Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
New Zealand's Ross Taylor will celebrate his 100th test in the series-opener against India this week and the veteran batsman says he has no intention of winding down his international career as he nears his 36th birthday.
'Exciting challenge': Ajinkya Rahane ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match

'Exciting challenge': Ajinkya Rahane ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match 04:28

 India are all set to lock horns with 'Kiwis' in 1st Test match. 'Men in Blue' were seen practicing at the nets in Wellington. Head coach Ravi Shastri was also seen during practice session. New Zealand were seen sweating it out ahead of 1st Test.

