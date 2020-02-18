Global  

Eddie Jones accused of 'scaremongering' by Brian O'Driscoll ahead of England vs Ireland Six Nations clash

Independent Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Former Ireland captain believes the England head coach's comments about Johnny Sexton four years ago on top of his more recent outbursts only 'hinder' the sport
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Jones: It's great to be under pressure!

Jones: It's great to be under pressure! 00:39

 England head coach Eddie Jones says he does not mind being under pressure as they prepare to face Ireland in the Six Nations

Jones '100% happy' in England job [Video]Jones '100% happy' in England job

Eddie Jones says he is 'happy' in his role as England head coach and says his team thrive on pressure matches like this weekend's clash with Ireland

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

Eddie Jones apologises after making ‘half-Asian’ joke in press conference [Video]Eddie Jones apologises after making ‘half-Asian’ joke in press conference

England head coach Eddie Jones was forced to apologise after making a bizarre remark about racism that has invited renewed scrutiny of his England regime. Jones was asked at a press conference on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published


Eddie Jones defiant in his own selection to back up claim England are surpassing their Rugby World Cup level

England head coach has selected four players out of their natural position in the belief that they need their best players to defeat Grand Slam-chasing Ireland,...
Independent

Johan Ackermann questions Eddie Jones' decision not to let Ollie Thorley play for Gloucester Rugby

Johan Ackermann questions Eddie Jones' decision not to let Ollie Thorley play for Gloucester RugbyWinger is part of England's Six Nations squad but is yet to play for his country
Gloucestershire Echo Also reported by •Independent

