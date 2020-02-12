Jay Bouwmeester 'on the road to recovery' in St. Louis after cardiac episode during game

Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester says he has returned to St. Louis and is recovering from a cardiac episode during a game last week. He made his first public comments Tuesday since collapsing on the team's bench.

