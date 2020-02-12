Global  

Jay Bouwmeester 'on the road to recovery' in St. Louis after cardiac episode during game

CBC.ca Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester says he has returned to St. Louis and is recovering from a cardiac episode during a game last week. He made his first public comments Tuesday since collapsing on the team's bench.
