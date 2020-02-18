Global  

Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner DeBartolo Jr.

FOX Sports Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner DeBartolo Jr.President Donald Trump has pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal
News video: President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. 01:37

 Jackie Ward reports on President Trump granting pardon to former 49ers owner DeBartolo (2-18-2020)

HCSO Sheriff Chronister and Bucs legend Derrick Brooks witness Trump pardon Eddie DeBartolo Jr. at White House [Video]HCSO Sheriff Chronister and Bucs legend Derrick Brooks witness Trump pardon Eddie DeBartolo Jr. at White House

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks were spotted in the Oval Office as President Donald Trump issued a pardon to businessman and former San..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:40Published

President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr. [Video]President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr.

President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published


President Trump Pardons Ex-49ers Owner Ed DeBartolo, Jerry Rice Celebrates!

President Donald Trump just held a surprise media event at the White House to announce he's pardoning former SF 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.. Now, some back...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comESPNBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comReuters

Trump pardons Tampa real estate tycoon for role in 1990s fraud scandal

President Trump has pardoned one of Tampa's wealthiest residents for his role in a 1990s fraud scandal. The White House on Tuesday announced the pardoning of...
bizjournals Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comReuters

