Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Braves' Nick Markakis: Everyone on cheating Astros 'deserves a beating'

Braves' Nick Markakis: Everyone on cheating Astros 'deserves a beating'

CBC.ca Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
As the Atlanta Braves began their first full-squad workout in Florida on Tuesday, veteran outfielder Nick Markakis became the latest major leaguer to take aim at the Houston Astros in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Braves’ Nick Markakis: Everyone on Astros “deserves a beating”

Before taking batting practice, Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis teed off on the scam-ridden Houston Astros.
Denver Post Also reported by •CBS SportsESPNUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

TheTandD

The T&D NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Before taking batting practice, Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis teed off on the scam-ridde… https://t.co/vhVmNYhKGZ 3 hours ago

WorldOfNoise

Craig T. Johnson RT @ZachKleinWSB: Braves Nick Markakis goes off on Houston Astors: “The is anger is there.. everyone on that team deserves a beating” htt… 4 hours ago

SportsRumble

Sports Rumble Braves' Nick Markakis: Everyone on cheating Astros 'deserves a beating' https://t.co/zbSbEXCIyy https://t.co/59i0YVEaf2 6 hours ago

wfnz

WFNZ-AM/FM Before taking batting practice, Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis teed off on the scam-ridden Houston Astros. https://t.co/YSPnUN55sz 6 hours ago

TribSports

Tribune-ReviewSports Nick Markakis became the latest major leaguer to take aim at the #Astros in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal… https://t.co/ckm7jINTak 6 hours ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Braves' Nick Markakis: Everyone on cheating Astros 'deserves a beating' https://t.co/JJJZuqznbY https://t.co/en2bzGf2Lc 8 hours ago

oriolesfan833

Kevin RT @BaltSunSports: Braves’ Nick Markakis: Everyone on Astros 'deserves a beating’ for sign-stealing scheme https://t.co/0UTQG2AntK 9 hours ago

Thunderwing1974

Lord Thunderwing Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis: Everyone on Astros `deserves a beating' https://t.co/u1zAvEF7bg 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.