Atletico makes Superman Liverpool look like Clark Kent Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Domestically and abroad, there's been no stopping Liverpool, but Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid conjured a vintage performance to do just that. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Poker Articles Atletico makes Liverpool go from Superman to Clark Kent https://t.co/CD2EzEFgsT 5 days ago Bapak Single So, Atletico makes Liverpool go from Superman to Clark Kent... https://t.co/QnhwhpoI95 5 days ago Elisa So, Atletico makes Liverpool go from Superman to Clark Kent https://t.co/YF4TIOQcB2 https://t.co/AOYhwRNeYa 5 days ago Brandon Leopoldus Atletico makes Liverpool go from Superman to Clark Kent https://t.co/1GZUhrVCxU https://t.co/E7hFblU43q 5 days ago Dizzed.com Atletico makes Liverpool go from Superman to Clark Kent https://t.co/qPsxNsRThV 5 days ago Sports News Atletico makes Superman Liverpool look like Clark Kent https://t.co/rJWlmk9ADV 5 days ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Atletico makes Superman Liverpool look like Clark Kent https://t.co/KKgFmQ5Cns ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/xZm0wrL2aj 5 days ago