CL: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho insists injured warriors will fight back

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of obtaining something from the season have been equated to someone hanging on for dear life from a balcony in a typically colourful analogy by their manager Jose Mourinho. The 57-year-old Portuguese made the comparison after he said he believed Korean star Son Heung-min's season could well be over due...
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho heaps praise on ‘precious’ match-winner Heung-min Son after victory at Aston Villa

Jose Mourinho heaped praise on Heung-min Son following Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. The South Korea forward netted a dramatic 94th minute...
talkSPORT

Jose Mourinho risks wrath of Man United fans as Tottenham boss discusses top four race

Jose Mourinho risks wrath of Man United fans as Tottenham boss discusses top four raceJose Mourinho has been speaking about Tottenham and his side's chances of making the Premier League top four and which teams are currently their rivals
Football.london Also reported by •Team TalkBelfast Telegraph

