Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Umar Akmal's flatter-to-deceive career took a massive blow on Thursday when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended the batsman pending an anti-corruption inquiry amid claims that he failed to report a spot-fixing approach. However, in its official statement, the PCB did not get into the specifics of the breach committed by... 👓 View full article