Wolves ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal in race for Europa League, claims Jamie O'Hara after 4-0 thrashing of Espanyol

Wolves ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal in race for Europa League, claims Jamie O’Hara after 4-0 thrashing of Espanyol

talkSPORT Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Wolves are bigger favourites to win the Europa League this season ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal, believes Jamie O’Hara. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men put one foot in the last-16 of the competition by thrashing Espanyol 4-0 on Thursday night. It was a stunning performance, as Diogo Jota scored a fine hat-trick […]
