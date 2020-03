Rangers' goalie Henrik Lundqvist a healthy scratch for first time in career Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Lundqvist, who last started Feb. 3, decided he wanted to put in some extra work on the ice at the morning skate, and work out off-ice as well. Because of that, he and coach David Quinn agreed that Alexandar Georgiev should back up Igor Shesterkin, who started his second straight game. 👓 View full article

